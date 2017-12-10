The holidays are upon us, so what better time to break open our bag of your best photos from across the North?

Enjoy our mega-sized gallery of the best user-submitted shots from across the territories sent by you over the last three weeks:

Out for a twilight skate! Josia Akpaliapik sent us this shot after having a bit of fun with his camera near Arctic Bay, Nunavut. (Submitted by Josia Akpaliapik)

A slice of heaven: Julian Sheppard took this incredible shot on Whitehorse's McLean Lake Road. (Submitted by Julian Sheppard)

Bob Nishikawa shared this incredible sunset view over downtown Whitehorse, complete with Mt. Sima in the distance. (Submitted by Bob Nishikawa)

Pink skies provide a picturesque backdrop for the Arctic Ocean community of Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest Territories, in this shot by Krista Laura. (Submitted by Krista Laura)

This four legged Yukoner enjoyed a cold weekend walk along Whitehorse's Wolf Creek! Adil Syed sent us this great shot of his furry friend. (Submitted by Adil Syed)

Fireworks heralded December's arrival in Dawson City, Yukon, in this shot by Andrea Magee. 'Dawson gets together to enjoy a chili dinner, some sweet treats, fireworks and the lighting of the Christmas display at the Waterfront Park,' she wrote. 'Minus 17 and a windchill didn't damper anyone’s spirits.' (Submitted by Andrea Magee)

The sundogs were out near Behchoko, Northwest Territories, giving local photographer Cody Steven Mantla a chance to snap this fantastic shot. (Submitted by Cody Steven Mantla)

Talk about a beautiful piece of art! Baker lake, Nunavut's Mary Owingayak sent us this shot of her wearing her mom Winnie Owingayak's caribou-beaded atigi. (Submitted by Mary Owingayak)

Aurora explode into the sky over Daniel Tutcho's bush camp, north of Colville Lake, Northwest Territories. He sent us this wonderful view. (Submitted by Daniel Tutcho)

Now that's dedication! Owen Connelly Clark works on his outdoor rink on a beautiful night in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut. (Submitted by David Clark)

Now that's clear Arctic water, straight from the source! Hugh Kalluk sent us this shot of Sally Kalluk getting fresh open water on a river northeast of Baker Lake, Nunavut, in a chilly -30 C. (Submitted by Hugh Kalluk)

'Winter frost fireworks' in Tsiigehtchic, Northwest Territories mark the season in this great shot by Lawrence Norbert. (Submitted by Lawrence Norbert)

Just can't wait to skate! Manda Irish sent us this shot of a very anxious youth in Tsiigehtchic, ready to get out on the community's outdoor rink. (Submitted by Manda Irish)

'Beautiful moonlit night in the Takhini River Valley,' writes Ursus Arctos, who sent this fantastic shot to our CBC Yukon Facebook page. (Submitted by Ursus Arctos)

A gorgeous winter day in Hay River, N.W.T. led to this picturesque view of the Pine Point Bridge, taken by Marilyn Marshall. (Submitted by Marilyn Marshall)

How's that for a family outing? Jack Willie sent us this shot from Arctic Bay, Nunavut. (Submitted by Jack Willie)

Don't stop digging! Minnie Alaku sent us this shot following a major storm in Kangirsujuaq, Northern Quebec. (Geela Alaku/Submitted by Minnie Alaku)

We've seen plenty of sundog shots, but how about a moondog? Simon Akearok Curley snapped this shot in Hall Beach, Nunavut. (Submitted by Simon Akearok)