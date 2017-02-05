The aurora were out in full force across the North this week, taking centre stage in your best user-submitted photos from Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut. Take a look at our weekly selections of the best from across the territories.

Many happy trails! This shot, of the road less travelled, came from Andrew Paul Beaverho, in the N.W.T. community of Whati. (submitted by Andrew Paul Beaverho)

Another beautiful aurora landscape from Yellowknife comes our way courtesy of Dyanne Wilson. (submitted by Dyanne Wilson)

Not every day you get to see a full sundog - much less from your front steps! Grace Pearson took this shot from her home in Kangirsuk, Nunavik. (submitted by Grace Pearson)

'Where we're going, we don't need roads': Kristian Binder's latest is a breathtaking look at the aurora from outside of Inuvik, N.W.T. (submitted by Kristian Binder)

The Yukon Quest begins this weekend, and some of the trails run beside Yukon's roads. That's not a problem for Sarah Jane Lenart of Dawson City, though, who writes 'dog teams to the right, snowmobiles to the left, and room for my little car to cruise down the middle!" (submitted by Sarah Jane Lenart)

It's not just the Northwest Territories that had some amazing aurora sights this week - this mysterious shot comes from Hamza Al, in Iqaluit, Nunavut. (submitted by Hamza Al)