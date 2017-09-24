Fall has officially arrived, and a super-sized edition of your best photos from across the North showcases the colours of the seasons: sunsets, rainbows, beautiful lakes, and frozen-over ice.

Check out your best photos from Nunavut, Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavik, sent to us over the past two weeks:

'Every aurora season I try to get a photo of the northern lights behind the Igloo Church here in Inuvik, NWT' writes Kristian Binder. 'Last night I think I got my favourite one yet!' (Submitted by Kristian Binder)

A magical moment: Minnie Clark sent this wonderful camping scene to our CBC Yukon Facebook page. (Submitted by Minnie Clark)

No word on if one liked it too hot, one too cold, and one just right! Leila Paugh snapped this shot of three young polar bears near the community of Chesterfield Inlet, Nunavut. (Submitted by Leila Paugh)

Wonder who left that footprint? Andrew Paul Beaverho sent us a shot of this unique-shaped lake, taken while flying between the N.W.T. communities of Whati and Yellowknife. (Submitted by Andrew Paul Beaverho)

Have you ever seen a rainbow laying that low before? Mary Qumaluk sent us this shot, taken by Lucy Qumaluk, in Puvirnituq, Nunavik, on Highway '98. (Submitted by Mary Qumaluk)

It's that time of year in Grise Fiord, Nunavut - Canada's most northerly community. Jennifer Ningiuq sent us this shot of Ava Qaunaq, who got out for her first outdoor skate this week. (Submitted by Jennifer Ningiuq)

Wonder what's got his attention? Kevin Putnam snapped this amazing look at the wildlife near Dawson City, Yukon, last weekend. (Submitted by Kevin Putnam)

Out for a ride! Debbie Raddi sent us this beautiful view from near Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T. (Submitted by Debbie Raddi)

Those dog days of fall! Mushers Michelle Phillips and Ed Hopkins sent us this shot of their brood taking a nape at the Tagish Lake Kennel, in Yukon. (Submitted by Michelle Phillips and Ed Hopkins)

With the winter approaching, Elizabeth Eetuk‎ says she's been taking the kids out to 'enjoy the last bit of warm weather,' near Coral Harbour, Nunavut. (Submitted by Elizabeth Eetuk)

Last weekend was a busy one for the aurora across the territories. Take a look at the spectacular show from Cape Dorset, Nunavut, as photographed by Manny Noble. (Submitted by Manny Noble)

In case you ever wondered how Yukon's Emerald Lake got its name, Tannis Thompson has a beautiful photo to remind you. (Submitted by Tannis Thompson)

Colours in the sky! Ray Chiasson sent us this gorgeous shot, taken near Yellowknife, N.W.T. (Submitted by Ray Chiasson)