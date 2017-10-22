Snow has hit the ground across the North, but the inevitable turn to winter hasn't slowed down your incredible shots from across the territories.

Enjoy your best shots of the last two weeks from across Nunavut, Yukon, and the Northwest Territories:

Heading out to meet the day! Alec Jase Sandro Etunga is all of one year old. Shann Kayaitok sent us this shot of him playing with a homemade snow sled in Kugaaruk, Nunavut. (Submitted by Shann Kayaitok)

What SUP? Yukon's Jackson Lake is not quite ready for cross-country skiing, as seen in this shot by Dan Reimer. (Submitted by Dan Reimer)

Devon Manik captured this striking shot during a recent storm in Resolute Bay, Nunavut. A blizzard, a sunset, and a little blue sky: a recipe for pure magic. (Submitted by Devon Manik)

'I think I need to work on my moose call 'cause it only attracted some otters!' Writes Adam Skrutkowski, who sent this shot to our CBC Yukon Facebook page. You'd think he 'otter know by now... (Submitted by Adam Skrutkowski)

The aurora settles over Hay River in late August, in this shot by Don Wilson. Wilson sent us the photo before heading south for school. (Submitted by Don Wilson)

What happens when you use the long exposure needed to shoot the aurora on the side of the Yukon's Klondike Highway? This neat effect, taken by Julian Sheppard. (Submitted by Julian Sheppard)

'Ice is starting to form on the Mackenzie River,' writes Inuvik's Kristian Binder, who sent us this beautiful shot from the river. (Submitted by Kristian Binder)

See something in the clouds? Lillian Kanayok writes: 'we went to our cabin along the coast of Ulukhaktok and when we were reaching this beautiful scene appeared. It looks like a cross.' (Submitted by Lillian Kanayok)

This Ruffed Grouse was spotted taking an unruffled stroll along a remote mining road near Carmacks, Yukon, with a backdrop of fall colours. (Submitted by Matt Jacques)

Dancing under the lights: Noel Kaludjak sent us this shot of Mackenzie Kaludjak with her dog Rusty, under the lights in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut. (Submitted by Noel Kaludjak)

Ray Chiasson captured this incredible scene from atop Yellowknife's Pilot's Monument late last week. That's his son Rennie watching the lights! (Submitted by Ray Chiasson)