Snow has hit the ground across the North, but the inevitable turn to winter hasn't slowed down your incredible shots from across the territories.
Enjoy your best shots of the last two weeks from across Nunavut, Yukon, and the Northwest Territories:
CBC News Posted: Oct 22, 2017 10:00 AM CT Last Updated: Oct 22, 2017 10:00 AM CT
Flying over the wreck of HMS Erebus
0:56
CBC's Kate Kyle takes a flight over the wreck of HMS Erebus near Gjoa Haven, Nunavut, with the Inuit guardians program. The unique arrangement has 17 local Inuit working with Parks Canada to watch over the wrecks of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror.
Driving with wolves on an N.W.T highway
0:24
Rhonda Miller came upon these black wolves on her drive to work along Highway 3 outside Yellowknife.
Trina Qaqqaq speaks in Parliament on International Women's Day
2:41
Drive the unofficial ice bridge between West Dawson and Dawson City
1:25
Take a ride with the CBC on the ice road over the Yukon River from West Dawson to Dawson City.