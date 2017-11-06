Ring in November with your best photos of the week from Northwest Territories, Yukon, Nunavut, and Nunavik, including plenty of aurora shots and one overly friendly fox.
Here are your best photos of the week from across the North:
CBC News Posted: Nov 06, 2017 6:23 PM CT Last Updated: Nov 06, 2017 6:23 PM CT
Flying over the wreck of HMS Erebus
0:56
CBC's Kate Kyle takes a flight over the wreck of HMS Erebus near Gjoa Haven, Nunavut, with the Inuit guardians program. The unique arrangement has 17 local Inuit working with Parks Canada to watch over the wrecks of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror.
Driving with wolves on an N.W.T highway
0:24
Rhonda Miller came upon these black wolves on her drive to work along Highway 3 outside Yellowknife.
Trina Qaqqaq speaks in Parliament on International Women's Day
2:41
Drive the unofficial ice bridge between West Dawson and Dawson City
1:25
Take a ride with the CBC on the ice road over the Yukon River from West Dawson to Dawson City.