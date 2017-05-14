Animals take top billing in your best photos of the week — from a dog enjoying a spring festival, to a mischievous fox, to the start of goose hunting season.

Here are the best user-submitted shots of the week from across the North:

It's hard to come up with a descriptor besides "stunning" for this shot of the N.W.T.'s Alexandra Falls, taken by Don Wilson. (submitted by Don Wilson)

Cynthia Qaqimat Tunguaq took this shot of sister Kuunnuaq, son Ungalliq, and brother Tikiq, looking their best for the traditional dress up event in Baker Lake, during Nunavut's hamlet days. (Maisie Thungaq/submitted by Cynthia Qaqimat Tunguaq)

Ingrid Wilcox had an eagle eye in spotting this pair, near the Yukon's Robert Service Campground. (submitted by Ingrid Wilcox)

As sure a sign of spring as you'll see: David Kilabuk sent this shot of a ptarmigan, mid colour-change, to our CBC Nunavut Facebook page. (submitted by David Kilabuk)

It's geese hunting season in the N.W.T., and 17-year-old Heather Thrasher from Paulatuk is looking to come home with quite the haul! Jerri Thrasher, her sister, says Heather has been hunting her whole life, helping keep Inuvialuit traditions alive. (submitted by Jerri Thrasher)

Herman Kaglik caught a look at this mischievous fox scampering around his home in Whitehorse. It "came right to the front door and looked at our cat Betty!" He wrote. "She tried luring our cat to her, almost worked!" (submitted by Herman Kaglik)

Yukon's White Pass is still white, but the leaves are out in Skagway, Alaska. Doug Gee took this inviting photo at the Yukon/Alaska border on the South Klondike Highway. (submitted by Doug Gee)

Time for some fun in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut! Nathaniel Hutchinson shared this pair from the Pakalak Time spring festival. (submitted by Nathaniel Hutchison)