Animals take top billing in your best photos of the week — from a dog enjoying a spring festival, to a mischievous fox, to the start of goose hunting season.
Here are the best user-submitted shots of the week from across the North:
CBC News Posted: May 14, 2017 10:00 AM CT Last Updated: May 14, 2017 10:00 AM CT
Animals take top billing in your best photos of the week — from a dog enjoying a spring festival, to a mischievous fox, to the start of goose hunting season.
Here are the best user-submitted shots of the week from across the North:
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Mostly Cloudy
10°C
Partly Cloudy
13°C
Mostly Cloudy
5°C
Cloudy
1°C
Mostly Cloudy
15°C
Driving with wolves on an N.W.T highway
0:24
Rhonda Miller came upon these black wolves on her drive to work along Highway 3 outside Yellowknife.
Trina Qaqqaq speaks in Parliament on International Women's Day
2:41
Drive the unofficial ice bridge between West Dawson and Dawson City
1:25
Take a ride with the CBC on the ice road over the Yukon River from West Dawson to Dawson City.
Inside the HMS Erebus
1:11
Parks Canada underwater archeologists explore the wreck off the coast of Nunavut