Your North: Best reader photos for the weeks of May 21, 28, June 2

After a long, long wait, summer is here. Below seasonal temperatures have meant snow is still on the ground in some parts of the North, but it hasn't stopped our Nunavut, Yukon, and N.W.T. readers from getting out and taking some phenomenal shots.

Check out your best reader photos of the last three weeks from across the North:

2-year-old Alec Jase Sandro caught his first fish last week, near Kugaaruk. Shannon Ittimangnak sent us this shot, saying 'he wasn’t suppose to cut his hair until he caught his first animal. His long hair was half way to his back. When we came home to town, my mom gave him a haircut.' (Submitted by Shannon Ittimangnak)

Getting out on the land is the best medicine. Bill Williams took this shot at 1 a.m. in Kugluktuk, Nunavut. (Submitted by Bill Williams)

Yawning or eating? Pauline Gordon sent us this incredible shot of a bear taking a break near the N.W.T.'s Highway 5. (Submitted by Pauline Gordon)

'A picture says a thousand words,' writes Tony Uluadluak. He sent us this shot of his son Anthony in Arviat, Nunavut, taken while out on a hunting trip. (Submitted by Tony Uluadluak)

An early morning surprise. Dave Penney found this Peregrine falcon 'at 4 a.m. staring right at me through our living room window' in Baker Lake, Nunavut. (Submitted by Dave Penney)

Honk honk! Erin Felix snapped this photo of landed geese in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T. (Erin Felix/Submitted by Honey Felix)

When the weather at the Rankin Inlet, Nunavut fishing derby doesn't cooperate, you stay warm the traditional way! Albert Netser snapped this shot of Rosemary Sandy, under her furs. (Albert Netser/Submitted by James Sandy)

All business. Here's 4-year-old Mavis Jane Kolola of Arviat, Nunavut, standing in front of drying nipku while her dad, Glen Irkok, prepares more meat. (Submitted by Ida Kolola)

Paddlers with Yukon's Champagne and Aishihik First Nations, are in their dugout canoe on the Lynn Canal making their way to Celebration 2018. It's a major dance-and-culture festival held every even year in Juneau. (Submitted by Richard Smith)

Nice catch! In this photo taken by Carmella Klengenberg, Naomi Klengenberg shows off the prize-winning 10.2 kg trout she caught at the annual fishing derby in Ulukhaktok, N.W.T. (Carmella Klengenberg/Submitted by Laverna Klengenberg)

Seeing triple! Kathy Postill sent this shot of a mama bear and her triplets to our CBC Yukon Facebook page. (Submitted by Kathy Postill)

Keep rolling, rolling, rolling. Karly Jude sent us this great shot of a cow moose and her two calves on the move near Dawson City, Yukon. (Submitted by Karly Jude)

R.J. Simpson, the MLA for Hay River North, sent in this impressive photo of the town's beach that he took early in the morning a few weeks ago. (Submitted by RJ Simpson)