Your North: Best reader photos for the week of June 11
Wildlife - from lazy bears to curious eagles - take centre stage in your best reader photos of the week. Check out your best photos from the N.W.T., Nunavut, and the Yukon:
Goose season means egg season! Modena Autut sent this adorable shot to our CBC Nunavut Facebook page. 'This is our 3-year-old daughter Kaylee Nakoolak,' she wrote. 'We took her out on the land for the first time and got her first egg. She was excited when she found it. It was a beautiful Sunday!' (Submitted by Modena Autut)
Fire in the skies. Amie Nashalik took this gorgeous sunset photo around 11 p.m. near Pangnirtung. (Submitted by Amie Nashalik)
One proud hunter: Marilyn Marshall took this shot Thursday in Hay River, N.W.T. (Submitted by Marilyn Marshall)
Chirp chirp! Crystal Gordon sent us this shot of a bird enjoying a tasty treat in Paulatuk, N.W.T. (Submitted by Crystal Gordon)
'I took this shot of the eagles' nest this afternoon,' wrote Grace Snider, who sent this shot to our CBC Yukon page earlier this week. 'My friend and I were having lunch with the eagles and they were having lunch too.' (Submitted by Grace Snider)
It's goose season in Nunavut! James Enuapik sent us this shot from Whale Cove of his son, Barry, carrying snow geese by weaving feather through their nostrils. 'He shot 34 geese today,' he wrote. (Submitted by James Enuapik)
Hey, when you need a nap, you need a nap. Whitehorse's Sofija Jewell sent us this shot of a grizzly cub, who spent the entire day 'rolling around and adventuring throughout our backyard.' (Submitted by Sofija Jewell)
The crocuses have faded from the Yukon hillsides, and now, lupines blanket the forest floor. Wendy Gray sent this beautiful photo to our CBC Yukon Facebook page. (Submitted by Wendy Gray)