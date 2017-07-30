A summit proposal, and a celebration of Northern accomplishments and tradition highlight your best shots of the week. Take a look at our best user-submitted photos from across the North:

Forty fire crew members from the N.W.T. are in British Columbia helping fight wildfires in the province. Here's a photo of the group, courtesy of Boniface Charlo. (Submitted by Boniface Charlo)

This week, the hamlet of Clyde River, Nunavut, won a Supreme Court appeal quashing approvals for seismic testing off the coast. Here's how the community celebrated, courtesy of Shari Fox Gearheard (Submitted by Shari Fox Gearheard)

Check out these unbelievable colours. Don Voyageur sent us this shot, taken while cruising the river near Fort Chipewyan, Alta. (submitted by Don Voyageur)

Fred Lemire shared some great photos with our CBC Nunavut Facebook page of snowy owlets a couple of weeks back. Here's his story of trying to find them again: 'After riding my ATV through difficult terrain for a few hours and hiking up and down through valleys and hills for a few more hours, I finally arrived at the place where I first discovered the small owlets. However, these little guys grow fast and had moved. I was almost ready to head back to town when I saw one at my foot and the other one was nearby. I backed away so as not to disturb them and spent another hour photographing them. Today, I earned my shots.' (Submitted by Fred Lemire)

Nothing like a little Northern ingenuity! Helen Ishalook sent us this shot from Arviat, Nunavut, where a group of local youth decided to take their video game session on the road. (Submitted by Helen Ishalook)

Gorgeous traditional wear: Jeannie Greenland sent this shot to our CBC NWT Facebook page of herself out packing her nephew, Dawson Pascal, 'traditional style. Baby strap and baby shawl is over 50 years old and still used today, for over three generations,' she wrote. (Submitted by Jeannie Greenland)

'Some char piffi as long as my son Max,' writes Micheal Jancke from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut. 'I tried to take a picture of it beside him but he kept biting it.' (Submitted by Micheal Jancke)