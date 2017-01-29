Light pillars, wild horses, and a pair of frozen jeans take the spotlight this week in our gallery featuring your best photos from the N.W.T., Yukon, and Nunavut. Check out the photos that made the cut below.

The North's human residents aren't the only ones getting out and enjoying the mild winter weather! C.M. McCrea sent us this beautiful shot of a frosty group of horses on the Haines Junction, Yukon highway. (submitted by C.M. McCrea)

Nunavut's communities are often home to some of the world's most spectacular aurora displays. This shot, from Josia Akpaliapik, comes from Arctic Bay. (submitted by Josia Akpaliapik)

Helping out! Sasha Nakoolak got this great shot of young Dunnery Aupaluktuq, out to pick up groceries in Baker Lake, Nunavut with his grandmother. (submitted by Sasha Nakoolak)

Sarah Jane Lenart didn't have to wander far to find beauty in Dawson City, Yukon. Here's a shot of the community's sunset, at a brisk -42 C. (submitted by Sarah Jane Lenart)

Anyone missing a pair of pants? Tracy Blyth sent us this shot of a rogue pair frozen on the Aklavik, N.W.T., ice road. (submitted by Tracy Blyth)

There's nothing like a good tea toss! Corenna Marie sent us this amazing shot from the Inuvik, N.W.T., ice road. (submitted by Corenna Marie)