A sled dog race, a moon halo and, of course, the aurora: it's just another winter week in the North. Here are your best photos of the week from across the territories:

The aurora continue to amaze. Barry Iqalukjuak took this shot over Arctic Bay, Nunavut. (submitted by Barry Iqalukjuak)

A beautiful moon halo was spotted over Yellowknife last week. Philip Reyes got a great shot of the phenomenon, sending it to our CBC NWT Facebook page. (submitted by Philip Reyes)

Now that's a Northern winter scene. Kimberly Angnatsiak took this shot in Pond Inlet, Nunavut, catching a lit-up igloo under the moonlight. (submitted by Kimberly Angnatsiak)

Elizabeth Barker took this beautiful shot outside Whitehorse, sending it to our CBC Yukon Facebook page. (submitted by Elizabeth Barker)

The aurora still look spectacular, even in black and white. Nicky Lynn Richards took this shot in Norman Wells, N.W.T. (submitted by Nicky Lynn Richards)

A serene sunset over the church in Fort Resolution, N.W.T. This shot was sent to us by Sharon Lafferty. (submitted by Sharon Lafferty)