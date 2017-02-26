An airport proposal, a feisty lynx and a micro-masterpiece headline your best photos of the week sent to us from across Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and Nunavik. Check out the best shots of the week in our gallery:
Your North: Best reader photos for week of Feb. 20
Share your photos on our Facebook page or send to garrett.hinchey@cbc.ca
CBC News Posted: Feb 26, 2017 11:00 AM CT Last Updated: Feb 26, 2017 11:00 AM CT
