There were some beautiful skies and some close encounters with wildlife in your best shots of the week from across the North. Check out the best user submitted shots from the week of Feb. 13 from Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Nunavut:

Unbelievable colours in this sunset over Inukjuak, Nunavik. Sylvain Paradis sent this shot to our CBC Nunavut Facebook page. (submitted by Sylvain Paradis)

On Valentine's Day eve in Hay River, N.W.T., the skies decided to turn a very appropriate shade of red. April Broekaert-Glaicar sent us this beautiful look at the sunset. (submitted by April Broekaert-Glaicar)

The afternoon sundog was a regular occurrence in Nunavut this week. The best photo of the bunch came from Cape Dorset, sent to us by Manny Noble. (submitted by Manny Noble)

It may only be February, but Easter colours abound in the landscape around Inuvik, N.W.T. Jessica Van Loon sent this shot of the Friday sunrise over the community. (submitted by Jessica Van Loon)

16-year-old Devon Manik just received a camera for his birthday - and if his initial shots are any indication, he's got an incredible future in photography in front of him. This unbelievable shot was taken in Resolute, Nunavut. (submitted by Devon Manik.)