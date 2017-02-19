There were some beautiful skies and some close encounters with wildlife in your best shots of the week from across the North. Check out the best user submitted shots from the week of Feb. 13 from Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Nunavut:
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Feb. 13
Share your photos on our Facebook page or send to garrett.hinchey@cbc.ca
CBC News Posted: Feb 19, 2017 11:00 AM CT Last Updated: Feb 19, 2017 11:21 AM CT
