As we round the corner toward Christmas, your best photos from across the territories for the week take on a festive vibe: everything from young providers, to spectacular sunsets, to Santa paying the bills when he's not flying his sled.

Here are your best photos from the week from the Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut:

How much more Canadian can you get? Kerry Maltais sent us this shot of a raven chowing down on a Timbit to our CBC Yukon Facebook page. (Submitted by Kerry Maltais)

The winter road from Fort Smith, N.W.T. to Fort Chipewyan, Alta. opened on Friday, December 15, which was plenty of time for Don Voyageur to take an incredible landscape shot. (Submitted by Don Voyageur)

Drew Osborne caught the 'Northern Lights over the North Klondike Highway just north of Whitehorse. Complete with an Air North fly-by!' Or perhaps Santa doing a test run? (Submitted by Drew Osborne)

A young provider! ryder Aviogana, from Kugluktuk, Nunavut, caught this seal with a hockey stick down on the shore near the community. 'He makes me really proud to be his uncle!' Wrote Liam Mulgrew, who sent us the photo. (Submitted by Liam Mulgrew)

An astonishing Aurora dance in Arctic Bay, Nunavut is magnificently captured in this shot, by Barry Iqalukjuak (Submitted by Barry Iqalukjuak)

'It's a living.' Ever wonder what Santa does when he's not out delivering presents? He drives the Zamboni for the hockey league in Arviat, Nunavut! Robert Gibbons Jr. sent us this shot from the community. (Submitted by Robert Gibbons Jr.)

Sundogs and sun-fog! Murray Lundberg sent us this gorgeous look over Whitehorse, Yukon. (Submitted by Murray Lundberg)

A future NHL-er in training! Tracy Nateela sent this shot of her son, Bryce Tootoo, getting some practice in while the sun sets behind him to our CBC Nunavut Facebook page. (Submitted by Tracy Nateela)