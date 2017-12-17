Amazing wilderness views — and one tangled-up holiday pooch — are the highlights of your best photos of the past week from Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and Nunavik.

Check out your best user-submitted photos from across the North:

Someone was a big help with the lights this year! Minnie Clark sent this shot of Remington to our CBC Yukon Facebook page. (Submitted by Minnie Clark)

One proud hunter! Rosemary Brown sent this shot of her 11-year-old brother Daniel, from Rankin Inlet, Nunavut. Daniel was walking to his grandparents' house when he came across this rabbit outside of a convenience store. What did he do? He got a hockey stick and went after it! (Submitted by Rosemary Brown)

When you get out and away from the community, a clear night can bring a bounty of stars! Lucasie Kiatainaq sent this shot to our CBC Nunavut Facebook page. (Submitted by Lucasie Kiatainaq )

What a spectacular sight! Marty Samis took this shot in Haines Junction, Yukon. (Submitted by Marty Samis)

Views from Nunavik! Leø IlImasaut sent us a bunch of his fantastic photos from Wakeham Bay (Kangirsujuaq), Northern Quebec. Here is one of our favourites. What an incredible sky! (Submitted by Leø IlImasaut )

How's that for a stunning sunset? Boris Sanguez took this shot over Jean Marie River, Northwest Territories. (Submitted by Boris Sanguez)

A recent sunrise stretches up to meet the day in Carcross, Yukon, in this amazing shot from Josie Baker. (Submitted by Josie Baker)

'Traditional teepees from our ancestors at Maunoir Lake, northeast of Colville Lake,' wrote Daniel Tutcho, who sent us this beautiful shot from out on the land. (Submitted by Daniel Tutcho)

Skies look good in Qikiqtarjuaq, Nunavut! Atamie Innualuk sent us this panoramic shot from the community. (Submitted by Atamie Innaluk)