The long weekend has passed, and it brought with it another helping of fantastic photos from across the territories. Take a look at your best photos of the week from Yukon, Nunavut, and the Northwest Territories:
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of August 7
Share your photos on our Facebook page or send an email to garrett.hinchey@cbc.ca
CBC News Posted: Aug 13, 2017 10:00 AM CT Last Updated: Aug 13, 2017 10:00 AM CT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Whitehorse
Mostly Cloudy
15°C
Yellowknife
Mostly Cloudy
23°C
Inuvik
Mostly Cloudy
15°C
Iqaluit
Light Rain
8°C
Kuujjuaq
Cloudy
6°C
Editor's Picks
Latest North News Headlines
- CMAJ article links hunger in residential schools to Type 2 diabetes, obesity
- Dressed to impress: RCMP's Musical Ride visits Yukon
- Wildfire smoke blankets Northwest Territories, prompts special weather statements in several communities
- WATCH | Grey Gritt is finding their voice
- Your North: Best reader photos for the week of August 7
Must Watch
-
Driving with wolves on an N.W.T highway
0:24
Rhonda Miller came upon these black wolves on her drive to work along Highway 3 outside Yellowknife.
-
Trina Qaqqaq speaks in Parliament on International Women's Day
2:41
-
Drive the unofficial ice bridge between West Dawson and Dawson City
1:25
Take a ride with the CBC on the ice road over the Yukon River from West Dawson to Dawson City.
-
Inside the HMS Erebus
1:11
Parks Canada underwater archeologists explore the wreck off the coast of Nunavut
Top News Headlines
- Childhood malnutrition in residential schools linked to diabetes, heart disease in adults
- White House says Trump's condemnation of Virginia clashes includes white supremacists
- 1 dead in Vancouver after tour bus jumps curb and hits tourists at Canada Place
- Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer remembered for a life 'all about equality'
- Canada's first 'divergent diamond' interchange opens on busy Calgary thoroughfare
Most Viewed
- CMAJ article links hunger in residential schools to Type 2 diabetes, obesity
- 'Extremely complex': How the hunt for clues in the Franklin shipwreck mystery is changing gears
- RCMP looking for Whitehorse man, wanted on 38 charges
- Wildfire smoke blankets Northwest Territories, prompts special weather statements in several communities
- 'It's essential': A Yukon green thumb lowers his carbon footprint