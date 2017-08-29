Providing is the theme of the week, as gardening and young hunters — along with the usual selection of spectacular landscapes — take the spotlight in your best photos of the week from Nunavut, Yukon, and the Northwest Territories. Check out the best from across the North in our gallery.
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of August 21
Share your photos on our Facebook page or send an email to garrett.hinchey@cbc.ca
CBC News Posted: Aug 29, 2017 5:03 PM CT Last Updated: Aug 29, 2017 5:03 PM CT
