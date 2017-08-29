Providing is the theme of the week, as gardening and young hunters — along with the usual selection of spectacular landscapes — take the spotlight in your best photos of the week from Nunavut, Yukon, and the Northwest Territories. Check out the best from across the North in our gallery.

David Lorenzi sent us this shot of one of his favourite Yukon trails: Sapper Hill, in the Ogilvie Mountains. Clearly, his pup Nanu enjoys it, too. (Submitted by David Lorenzi)

What's going on? Esau Tatatoapik sent us this shot of a curious polar bear from Kakkiaq Point, near Arctic Bay, Nunavut. (Submitted by Esau Tatatoapik)

The solar eclipse didn't reach totality in the territories, but it still produced some incredible views. Here's a look from Brenda Hall, in Hay River, N.W.T. (Submitted by Brenda Hall)

You're never too young to appreciate the beauty of nature. Ulaa Erica Kunnak sent us this shot of little Lilyrose, taking a look at the mountains over Pond Inlet, Nunavut. 'Every time she sees our mountains she says very nice mountains we have (kajjarnaaluk),' she wrote. (Submitted by Ulaa Erica Kunnak)

Through the clouds: Arden Gayangos Ng sent us this lovely landscape while high above Lindeman Lake, Yukon. (Submitted by Arden Gayangos Ng)

The beauty of the Peel: Debra Burgess took this shot on the Wind River, in Yukon's Peel River watershed, earlier this summer. (Submitted by Debra Burgess)

Who says you can't grow vegetables in the North? Cheryl Melanson sent us this shot from 'Rita's magic garden,' just outside Hay River, N.W.T., of this spaghetti squash and epic zucchini. (Submitted by Cheryl Melanson)