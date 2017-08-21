Summer may be nearly at an end, but the incredible images from across the North just keep on coming. From dogs walking on water to stunning rock formations, check out your best photos of the week from Northwest Territories, Yukon, and Nunavut:

This huge rock formation near Arctic Bay, Nunavut, is simply mind-blowing. Called 'Qarlinngua,' the formation resembles a massive pair of pants. (Submitted by Max Kalluk)

The aurora are back in force: Adrien Barrieu took this incredible shot last weekend at a mining heritage site near Yellowknife. (Submitted by Adrien Barrieu)

A beautiful piece of art, carved by Dene Lee Ekenele in Sambaa K'e, N.W.T. He used antlers from a moose he caught to create this eagle (complete with fish). (Submitted by Dennis Deneron)

A Canadian tradition: the RCMP's Musical Ride made a stop in Whitehorse last week, performing for a big crowd. Herman Kaglik sent us this great shot from the event. (Submitted by Herman Kaglik)

Walking on water? Gene Hachey sent us this shot of his dog out at the beach near Hay River, N.W.T. (Submitted by Gene Hachey)

On our CBC Yukon Facebook page, we've been asking for pictures of your favourite Yukon trails, and Joanne Van Bibber Widrig sent us this awesome shot. 'One of my favourite trails is above camp at Goz Lake, just off the Snake River in the north. No humans for miles around!' (Submitted by Joanne Van Bibber Widrig)

A polar bear out for a walk near Pond Inlet, Nunavut. Ulaa Erica Kunnak sent us this fantastic look. (Submitted by Ulaa Erica Kunnak)

Ross River, Yukon,'s Robby Dick sent us this stunning photo from a place called Dechen'lo, which he says means 'end of the sticks.' 'A very special place up the North Canol,' he wrote. 'All barrens up here.' (Submitted by Robby Dick)