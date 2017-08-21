Summer may be nearly at an end, but the incredible images from across the North just keep on coming. From dogs walking on water to stunning rock formations, check out your best photos of the week from Northwest Territories, Yukon, and Nunavut:

Max Kalluk

This huge rock formation near Arctic Bay, Nunavut, is simply mind-blowing. Called 'Qarlinngua,' the formation resembles a massive pair of pants. (Submitted by Max Kalluk)

Adrien Barrieu

The aurora are back in force: Adrien Barrieu took this incredible shot last weekend at a mining heritage site near Yellowknife. (Submitted by Adrien Barrieu)

Dennis Deneron

A beautiful piece of art, carved by Dene Lee Ekenele in Sambaa K'e, N.W.T. He used antlers from a moose he caught to create this eagle (complete with fish). (Submitted by Dennis Deneron)

Herman Kaglik

A Canadian tradition: the RCMP's Musical Ride made a stop in Whitehorse last week, performing for a big crowd. Herman Kaglik sent us this great shot from the event. (Submitted by Herman Kaglik)

Gene Hachey

Walking on water? Gene Hachey sent us this shot of his dog out at the beach near Hay River, N.W.T. (Submitted by Gene Hachey)

Joanne Van Bibber Widrig

On our CBC Yukon Facebook page, we've been asking for pictures of your favourite Yukon trails, and Joanne Van Bibber Widrig sent us this awesome shot. 'One of my favourite trails is above camp at Goz Lake, just off the Snake River in the north. No humans for miles around!' (Submitted by Joanne Van Bibber Widrig)

Ulaa Erica Kunnak

A polar bear out for a walk near Pond Inlet, Nunavut. Ulaa Erica Kunnak sent us this fantastic look. (Submitted by Ulaa Erica Kunnak)

Robby Dick

Ross River, Yukon,'s Robby Dick sent us this stunning photo from a place called Dechen'lo, which he says means 'end of the sticks.' 'A very special place up the North Canol,' he wrote. 'All barrens up here.' (Submitted by Robby Dick)

Bernard Ungalaaq Maktar

This is a bit extraordinary! Bernard Ungalaaq Maktar sent us this amazing photo from Grise Fiord, Nunavut. He says the structure was 'towering eight feet high of ice before breaking apart.' (Submitted by Bernard Ungalaaq Maktar)