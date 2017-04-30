A majestic mountain climb, a tiny amauti, and animals of all shapes and sizes highlight the best user-submitted photos of the week from across the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and Yukon.

Take a look at your best shots from across the North:

Out for a slide! David Kilabuk sent us this shot of a snowy - and soft - landing from Pangnirtung, Nunavut. (submitted by David Kilabuk)

'An Aurora angel,' writes Valerie Pond, who captured this incredible shot of the Northern Lights over Yellowknife. (submitted by Valerie Pond)

Time of the season! Ruby Heron sent us this shot of Alisa Blake, enjoying the seasonal spring weather (with dog team) on Yellowknife's Kam Lake. (submitted by Ruby Heron)

The lights dance overhead of Atlin, B.C., in this gorgeous soft shot by Marty Mellway. (submitted by Marty Mellway)

The sun perfectly caps off this beautiful shot of a stone cairn in Cape Dorset, Nunavut, taken by Manny Noble. (submitted by Manny Noble)

We aren't the only ones getting out and enjoying the spring weather! Bobbie-Jo Furlotte sent us these shots of the local wildlife she encountered during a drive on the highway to Fort Smith, N.W.T. this week - including a couple of black bears! (submitted by Bobbie-Jo Furlotte)

In flight! Swans are on their way back north to their nesting grounds. Yukon photographer Heather Jones sent this great shot to our CBC Yukon Facebook page. (submitted by Heather Jones)