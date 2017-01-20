Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Whitehorse
Light Snow
-28°C
Yellowknife
Sunny
-32°C
Inuvik
Partly Cloudy
-27°C
Iqaluit
Cloudy
-21°C
Kuujjuaq
Mostly Cloudy
-19°C
Latest North News Headlines
- Your North: Best reader photos for week of Jan. 16
- 'It all started with a pizza': How an American priest learned Inuktitut in just over 1.5 years
- 3 men presumed dead after snowmobile breaks through ice on Nunavut cargo run
- Northerners march in solidarity with Women's March on Washington
- La Loche healing a year after shooting, but much work remains
-
Underwater video shows remains of HMS Terror
0:34
Ship was lost in 1845 in a Nunavut bay
-
Inside the HMS Erebus
1:11
Parks Canada underwater archeologists explore the wreck off the coast of Nunavut
-
Teens Develop World-Class Mountain Bike Trails in Yukon
3:14
First Nations teens in the Yukon have taken traditional hunting paths and turned them into acclaimed mountain bike trails.
-
This igloo greenhouse could revolutionize food production in the North
4:35
A Ryerson University student has built an greenhouse on the Arctic Circle that allows people in the far North to grow fresh produce.
- Ted's incredible journey: SPCA dog escapes, treks across town to find woman who fed him treats
- Inuk woman from the Kivalliq wins national quilting award
