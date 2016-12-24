Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Whitehorse
Cloudy
-12°C
Yellowknife
Mainly Clear
-23°C
Inuvik
Partly Cloudy
-24°C
Iqaluit
Light Snow
-26°C
Kuujjuaq
Ice Crystals
-23°C
Latest North News Headlines
- 'It's their backyard': Inuit voice essential in Arctic climate studies, scientists say
- Your North: Best reader photos for week of Dec. 19
- For Christmas babies, your birthday is always shared
- A Christmas tradition like no other: inside Dawson City's flotilla of festive fun
- Iqaluit children hope Santa stops at their houses first
-
Underwater video shows remains of HMS Terror
0:34
Ship was lost in 1845 in a Nunavut bay
-
Inside the HMS Erebus
1:11
Parks Canada underwater archeologists explore the wreck off the coast of Nunavut
-
Teens Develop World-Class Mountain Bike Trails in Yukon
3:14
First Nations teens in the Yukon have taken traditional hunting paths and turned them into acclaimed mountain bike trails.
-
This igloo greenhouse could revolutionize food production in the North
4:35
A Ryerson University student has built an greenhouse on the Arctic Circle that allows people in the far North to grow fresh produce.
