Your North: Best reader photos for the weeks of Jan. 22, 29

Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Whitehorse
Sunny
-28°C
Yellowknife
Mainly Sunny
-21°C
Inuvik
Mist
-20°C
Iqaluit
Ice Crystals
-29°C
Kuujjuaq
Partly Cloudy
-30°C
-
Yukon First Nations react to Supreme Court ruling
1:44
Chief Roberta Joseph and Chief Simon Mervyn spoke to reporters on Parliament Hill
-
'Why didn't you jump out?' Iqaluit man elated after being reunited with puppy following boat fire
0:30
It was a rough start to the week for Everton Michael Lewis, who says he went for a Monday morning coffee run and came back to find his home in flames - but he was all smiles after being reunited with his puppy, which escaped the blaze.
-
Bowhead whales exfoliate in Cumberland Sound, Nunavut
1:04
Canadian researchers recently caught bowhead whales in an intimate act of deep exfoliation in Nunavut waters.
-
Louis Sebert defends record as N.W.T. cabinet minister before vote to oust him from cabinet.
8:06
N.W.T. Justice Minister Louis Sebert narrowly survived a vote to remove him from cabinet on Oct. 18, after losing a confidence vote during the legislative assembly's midterm review. Here, Sebert speaks to MLAs immediately before the vote.
