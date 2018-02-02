Your North: Best reader photos for the weeks of Jan. 22, 29

Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email garrett.hinchey@cbc.ca

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Whitehorse

Sunny

-28°C

Yellowknife

Mainly Sunny

-21°C

Inuvik

Mist

-20°C

Iqaluit

Ice Crystals

-29°C

Kuujjuaq

Partly Cloudy

-30°C

More Weather

Editor's Picks

Must Watch