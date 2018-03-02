Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Whitehorse
Mostly Cloudy
-8°C
Yellowknife
Mostly Cloudy
-11°C
Inuvik
Partly Cloudy
-10°C
Iqaluit
Partly Cloudy
-21°C
Kuujjuaq
Mainly Clear
-11°C
Editor's Picks
Latest North News Headlines
- 'It felt like I was floating': Climbing newbies scale ice tower at Whitehorse ski hill
- Your North: Best reader photos for the weeks of Feb. 12, 19, 26
- Mushers, fans gather for world's most famous sled dog race
- Residential school survivor uses settlement to pay for protest defence
- Yellowknife woman turns hobby into award winning art
Must Watch
-
Yukon First Nations react to Supreme Court ruling
1:44
Chief Roberta Joseph and Chief Simon Mervyn spoke to reporters on Parliament Hill
-
'Why didn't you jump out?' Iqaluit man elated after being reunited with puppy following boat fire
0:30
It was a rough start to the week for Everton Michael Lewis, who says he went for a Monday morning coffee run and came back to find his home in flames - but he was all smiles after being reunited with his puppy, which escaped the blaze.
-
Bowhead whales exfoliate in Cumberland Sound, Nunavut
1:04
Canadian researchers recently caught bowhead whales in an intimate act of deep exfoliation in Nunavut waters.
-
Louis Sebert defends record as N.W.T. cabinet minister before vote to oust him from cabinet.
8:06
N.W.T. Justice Minister Louis Sebert narrowly survived a vote to remove him from cabinet on Oct. 18, after losing a confidence vote during the legislative assembly's midterm review. Here, Sebert speaks to MLAs immediately before the vote.
Top News Headlines
- 'Neglect of duty' found in review of Thunder Bay police investigation into death of Indigenous man
- Driver furious after truck written off by insurance is returned with 'shoddy repairs'
- Oscars 2018: Canadians win Oscar for The Shape of Water production design
- U.S. won't exclude Canada from steel, aluminum tariffs, White House says
- Follow along as Jimmy Kimmel hosts the Oscars
Most Viewed
- Troubles hang over Iditarod as race kicks off this weekend
- How does climate change affect northern communities? Paulatuk, N.W.T. tackles question in new study
- Yellowknife woman turns hobby into award winning art
- Dive under the ice with this Nunavut clam digger
- Yukon musher Michelle Phillips not bothered by Iditarod's troubles