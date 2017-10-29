Beautiful fall sunsets, sunrises and wildlife getting ready for winter take top billing in our weekly photo gallery of life across the North.

Send in your photos to our CBC North Facebook page, or through an email to get your photos in for next week's gallery.

Renata Lendvai sent in this shot, she says: 'We went for a walk and this short eared owl took off right next to us... it was a pretty neat experience.' (Submitted by Renata Lendvai)

Have you been looking up? There have been some spectacular light shows over the past few weeks. Thanks to Maggie Leary for sharing this spectacular view. (Submitted by Maggie Leary)

'Hangin' out around Destruction Bay before the snow!' Thanks to Marilyn Smith for sending in this gorgeous photo. (Submitted by Marilyn Smith)

'Hey, get that camera outta here!' Natalie Gillis caught two polar bears in a moment of affection at Baffin Bay. You can see more of Natalie's work at Natalie Gillis Photography. (Submitted by Natalie Gillis Photography)

Danny Zita sent us this serene shot from Kugluktuk, Nunavut. (Submitted by Danny Zita)

A wicked silhouette shot of Donovan Yakeleya, taken by his uncle Jonathan Yakeleya. They were out on their final fall hunt across from 20 Mile Island down river from Tulita, N.W.T. (Submitted by Jonathan Yakeleya)

'Beautiful day in the Dehcho,' says Rosalie Cockney. She snapped this shot looking up the Liard River. (Submitted by Rosalie Cockney)