Glorious sunsets and trips on the water take top billing in this week's gallery. Darkness is coming earlier each night to communities across the North, and you've been there to capture it.

Here's a look at some of the best photos from Yukon, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

Here's a gorgeous shot from the Tuktoyaktuk. N.W.T., harbour early one morning this week. Thanks to Jewel Keevik for sharing it with us! (Submitted by Jewel Keevik)

This incredible shot of a lightning storm over Great Slave Lake looks like something out of a movie. Hay River's Aaron Tambour took this shot this past Thursday at around 2 a.m. (Submitted by Aaron Tambour)

Shayna Nanook caught three fish with a kakivak near Taloyoak, Nunavut. Great form! Thanks to Karen Nanook for sharing. (Submitted by Karen Nanook)

Ardes Gayangos Ng took a photo of this amazing view at Mount McIntyre in Yukon. (Submitted by Ardes Gayangos Ng)

Believe it or not, one day this little guy will be a mighty falcon. Jobie Sanertanut‎ got up close and photographed this baby near Coral Harbour, Nunavut. (Submitted by Jobie Sanertanut‎)

The return of darkened evening skies is making for some beautiful scenes in the North. Sandra Alookee‎ sent us this great view from Taloyoak, Nunavut. (Submitted by Sandra Alookee)

Check out this incredible sunset on Great Slave Lake, taken near Fort Resolution, N.W.T. Wonderful shot by Kohl Carriere. (Submitted by Kohl Carriere )

Jaime Cardinal sent us this shot from Tsiigehtchic, N.W.T., from the Dempster Highway of a fire burning several kilometres away. Stay safe and be fire smart when you're out on the land this summer. (Submitted by Jaime Cardinal)