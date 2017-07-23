As the summer continues, so do the great photos from our readers across the North. This week's gallery features amazing landscapes, beach volleyball — Nunavut style — and a mama and baby moose.

Here are the best photos from across Yukon, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut this week.

Andrea Magee shot this gorgeous shot of a mamma moose and her baby in the Yukon wilderness. So fun to watch! (Submitted by Andrea Magee)

The sunrise from Five Mile Lake Campground in Mayo, Yukon, on an early morning. Thanks to Minnie Clark for sharing. (Submitted by Minnie Clark)

Way cool! Beach volleyball, Nunavut style! Thanks to Dora Kopalie in Qikiqtarjuaq for this gem! (Submitted by Dora Kopalie)

Here's a look at what a 1:30 a.m. sunset looks like while out on a fishing trip. Thanks to Gailann Raddi for the photo. (Submitted by Gailann Raddi)

There's nothing in the world like fresh fish! Melanie Ulluliyarnat sent this great view of a good day out fishing near Naujaat, Nunavut, (formerly known as Repulse Bay). (Submitted by Melanie Ulluliyarnat)

Nadine Bella Menacho sent this nice photo at Plane Lake in Tulita, N.W.T., this Friday. Can't get enough of those sunsets! (Submitted by Nadine Bella Menacho)