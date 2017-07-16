The long summer weather continues across the North and you're out there enjoying it, taking photos of the great sights of summer. This week's gallery features amazing landscapes, sunsets and a few trips on the lake.

Here are the best photos from across Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Nunavik this week.

Stefan Gottermann sent us this picture of his wife Dagmar Borchardt and Igor the dog during a recent canoe trip on the Yukon River. (Submitted by Stefan Gottermann)

Andrew Paul Beaverho took this incredible photo of a sunset in Whati, N.W.T. Thanks for the great shot! (Submitted by Andrew Paul Beaverho)

Sarah Takolik from Taloyoak, Nunavut, shows off her traditional seal skin clothing, which she made herself. (Submitted by Sally Totalik )

Matt Jacques took a photo showing a little peace and tranquillity at McIntyre Creek in Whitehorse. You can see more of Matt's work at Matt Jacques Photography. (Submitted by Matt Jacques)

Nothing like a little fun in the sun! Myrna Pokiak sent us this shot from her family's cabin at Cassidy Point out side of Yellowknife. That's her youngest daughter, Launa Paul, trying kayaking for the first time (and, from the look on her face, having a blast). (Submitted by Myrna Pokiak)

How do you know you're in the geographic centre of Canada? When it looks like this beautiful shot! Thanks to LeeAnn McLean for this photo from Baker Lake, Nunavut! (Submitted by LeeAnn McLean)

James Tagalik from Arviat, Nunavut, took this photo at 3 a.m. He was in pain because of his cancer, but got up to see this. He's dedicating this photo to all the people who are dealing with cancer. (Submitted by James Tagalik )