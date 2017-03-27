A Yellowknife charity that feeds hungry children will be able to continue its work thanks to a $7,000 donation over the weekend.

Employees at Aurora Ford made the donation to YK Cares after its parent company, Go Auto gave its employees $350 to use for a random act of kindness.

"I was surprised, pretty emotional and grateful to have been chosen," said Angela Canning, the director of YK Cares. "It was touching. It was so awesome."

Derrick Hill, who works at Aurora and volunteers with the charity, approached his fellow employees with the offer.

"I know when I was a kid growing up, if I didn't have breakfast, it was kind of rough," Hill said. "You're not set right in your head. But if your body's taken care of, your body's fed, you're actually more alert."

YK Cares makes food hampers for about 40 children each week at two Yellowknife schools after school and on weekends. In the past two years they've made nearly 2,500 food kits.

"I can't thank my volunteers enough. I couldn't do what I do without them and the generous people of Yellowknife," Canning said.

She said this $7,000 donation will help in raising the $24,000 she needs to run the charity each year.

"It keeps things going," she said. "We're sticking with what works."