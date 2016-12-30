The city of Yellowknife says it's making an "authentic and genuine" effort to consult with Indigenous groups by designating a seat for a member of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation on a committee that plans public space.

The Capitol Area Development committee — responsible for redeveloping the area around Frame Lake next year — hopes to fill one of its seats with an Indigenous person.

"We want to ensure that the community, that includes N'dilo and our neighbour Dettah, that those voices are consistently heard in city governance and in decisions before council," said Yellowknife mayor Mark Heyck.

Heyck said the representative could be in place within the next two months, but does not currently have someone lined up to fill the seat. Nevertheless, one former city councillor says it's a step in the right direction.

Gail Cyr Cyr wants the city to set aside a seat on council to represent the community of N'dilo. (CBC)

"People need to have their face and their presence known for better historical planning, community planning and broad community," said Gail Cyr.

Cyr was the only Indigenous person on Yellowknife city council when she was first elected in 1984 — and she wants to see the city do more to get Indigenous people on council, not just committees.

Cyr recommends a seat on council be set aside to represent the community of N'dilo — a small Dene community located on the edge of Yellowknife — so Yellowknives Dene members can have a say in "how the city should grow and how it should manage its affairs."