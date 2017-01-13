Elizabeth Portman is happy that people with disabilities are getting money back from Yellowknife City Hall, although she thinks they should be asking for more.

In early fall 2016, she was awarded over $8,500 in compensation, after the N.W.T. Human Rights Commission found she'd been overcharged for using the Yellowknife Accessible Transit Service(YATS).

In a second ruling last week, an adjudicator ordered the city to lower the amount YATS users pay for single-ride tickets and punch cards, so the prices match those paid by other users.

The city was also ordered to pay back the difference YATS users had paid from September to January on single-ride tickets and punch cards.

Portman, however, says she'd like to see people compensated for overcharging that took place prior to September.

"I wish other people would take advantage of the ruling and get their money back and damages."

Most people with disabilities live in poverty, she says, and "every bit helps."

She says she was spending up to 25 percent of her "reduced" income on transportation and not getting out that often.

In an email to CBC, Portman wrote that "charging more for the only way we could get out of our homes was cruel, continuing that even after a ruling was upsetting."

Right to equal access

Human Rights Commissioner Charles Dent, says anyone wishing to be compensated would most likely have to file a complaint with the commission.

He says that there is no guarantee that it would lead to compensation but the success of Portman's case indicates a good chance for success.

Charles Dent, chair of the N.W.T. Human Rights Commission. (N.W.T. Human Rights Commission)

"The commission felt there was an issue of systemic discrimination when disabled persons were being charged a different rate for transit," he says.

"I think we're pleased with the outcome [of Portman's case]. It's too bad it's taken so long to get there. And I'd encourage the city to take a look at compensating to users who may be out of pocket for using the service for years and years."

Portman says the city keeps a record of YATS usage, which makes it easier to calculate how much users are owed. She urges anyone that used the service to file a complaint before the end of the year to be eligible for compensation.

The City of Yellowknife turned down CBC's request for an interview.