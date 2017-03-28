A house fire in Yellowknife on Saturday sent one woman briefly to hospital and caused an estimated $120,000 of damage.

According to the city's manager of Municipal Enforcement, the woman "did not have any apparent injuries and was transported to the hospital as a precaution to be examined by medical staff."

A video taken by a CBC employee shows the woman being slowly lowered down a ladder from a second-storey balcony, then carried away by two firefighters.

The cause of the fire at 663 Williams Ave. is still under investigation, according to a City Hall news release.

Yellowknife firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire — "with an occupant located on the exterior deck" — shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday.

"On arrival smoke was noted coming from the second floor windows and the open door leading to the deck," says the news release.

"The female occupant was rescued from the deck. The female occupant was transported to Stanton Territorial Hospital for observation."

The news release says the fire was under control within 45 minutes of firefighters being dispatched from the fire hall. In all, 16 personnel responded to the fire.