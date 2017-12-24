Yellowknifers came together to help make one new military family's holiday move a little bit easier. William and Jennifer Dennis moved to Yellowknife Dec. 15, and they've been living at the Quality Inn ever since.
"It's difficult over Christmastime because you're leaving loved ones behind," said William. "So it's a little bit of a challenge trying to come up here and move in and not have that family support that you're used to back at home."
One of William's old friends made a post to a Yellowknife community Facebook page about their stay at the hotel over Christmas. The friend asked for people to send Christmas cards to their room.
"Even the simplest 'Merry Christmas' and 'welcome to Yellowknife' — it's brought big smiles to our faces," said William. The couple has received multiple cards, and it helps make the move a little bit easier.
William said the community has really supported them in their transition, and the Yellowknife Family Resource Centre provided them with dishes.
The couple planned to stay at the hotel over Christmas, but they hadn't booked enough nights at the hotel and there were no more rooms available. So they moved into their new home a little earlier than expected.
"We're in our house now and we really enjoy it," William said.
But they still have to go back to the Quality Inn — there are more Christmas cards waiting for them.
