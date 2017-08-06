Yellowknife's Tree of Peace Friendship Centre is one of 11 recipients this year of a national award of excellence.

Tree of Peace received a Friendship Centre of Excellence Award at the annual meeting of the National Association of Friendship Centres (NAFC) in Montreal July 28.

"It was a surprise. I didn't expect our name to be called," said Ernest Abel, executive director of the Tree of Peace.

Abel said it rewards the excellent work of the 12 employees at the Tree of Peace.

Friendship Centres deliver programs to urban Indigenous residents. The Friendship Centre of Excellence Awards reward excellence in leadership, program delivery and service. This year, of the 11 centres from across the country that received an award, two are N.W.T.-based: Tree of Peace in Yellowknife and Ingamo Hall Friendship Centre in Inuvik.

The Yellowknife friendship centre "has shown strong leadership, and are in good financial standing," according to Brian Jackson, a program manager at NAFC.

It demonstrated "strong community relationships, continues to serve thousands of clients annually, demonstrated strong volunteerism, and has created excellent partnerships with local business, First Nations organizations and governments."

A friendly community

Abel said the aim at Tree of Peace is "to be friendly with all of [their] clients" and always remember they are a "friendship" centre.

"Yellowknife is a friendly community," said Abel.

The Tree of Peace offers several programs in education, employment and addictions treatment.

"The addiction program is our most popular program," he said.

"We have four addiction counsellors and they are always busy. It's a very important program."

Abel said Tree of Peace has had many success stories. A student in one of its programs went on to take training at a college in Alberta to become a counsellor.

"One of our students from the street was going to adult education, she finished our program and moved on to the Aurora College, which is great. She's further in her education now," he said.