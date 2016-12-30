The City of Yellowknife is inviting people to skate, bounce and boogie their way into Canada's 150th anniversary year, with a New Year's Eve celebration at the Multiplex and fireworks on Frame Lake.

Nearly a dozen groups will be performing throughout the afternoon and evening. This includes Yellowknife's powerhouse singer-songwriter Leela Gilday, The Committed, the city's main purveyors of soul and R&B, and hockey player-turned country singer Chad Brownlee, who will be closing the night and playing the crowd into 2017.

Festivities begin at 4:00 p.m. and run until just after midnight. Until 8:00 p.m. the Shorty Brown Arena and gymnastics club will be open and free for skating and playing in the foam pit.

There will be circus performances, hand games, arts and crafts and a bouncy castle. Food vendors will be serving up their last dishes of 2016.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m., a fireworks show is planned above Frame Lake.

Volunteers still needed

Yellowknife singer-songwriter Leela Gilday will perform at 8:40 p.m. (Nadya Kwandibens, Red Works )

The city's event's coordinator says they're still looking for volunteers to help run the festivities.

"We will take as many as we can possibly get... and we'll take them up to 5 o'clock on Friday night," says Holly Ferris.

"We can still take names and use people for the various activities that are going on.

"Help in the family fun center, which is the gymnasium, so supervising the bouncy castle… If there's any skaters out there, help on the skate patrol at the Short Brown Arena would be great. And lastly just general volunteers, walking around, helping people if they need assistance."

The whole event is free, dry, and kid friendly.



