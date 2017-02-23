Concerns about First Nations inclusion in the project were raised at a public meeting Wednesday night on TerraX Minerals winter drilling plans in the Yellowknife area.

The meeting was attended by more than 50 people.

"It's not every company that tries to keep the public aware of what's going on, but we do," CEO Joseph Campbell told the crowd at the Yellowknife Ski Club.

The company made a $5,000 donation to the club to kick off the meeting, an amount it says will increase over the coming years.

TerraX now has nearly 400 square kilometres staked out north and south of the city, which are currently under exploration. Its leases are in the same "greenstone" geological formation as the Giant and Con mines, which operated in the city for decades.

A map showing Terra X's 2017 winter drilling plans. (submitted by TerraX Minerals)

It plans to spend $40 million on exploration in the next three years.

This winter's drilling plans include work at sites both north and south of Yellowknife.

Campbell says development of any mine, either an open pit or a shaft, is years away, and that residents shouldn't expect major disruptions for the moment.

"The most intrusive would be a geologist walking over the ground and mapping the rock," he says.

"There's not going to be a bulldozer showing up anytime soon."

With the project still in its early stages, risk remains high that the exploration will amount to nothing.

"There's still a great chance that Mother Nature is going to boot us in the bum and we're not going to find the ore that we're looking for," Campbell said.

Concerns raised at the meeting centred around the inclusion of local First Nations, which Campbell acknowledged were a weakness so far; just over $300,000 of the $7 million spent last year was on First Nations services and labour.

According to Campbell, the company wants to do better.

"What we need to do is to basically show somehow that we're a preferred employer, be prepared to train people to do the work, and also accept the fact that there might be a saturation of people looking for First Nation employees," he said.

The company plans to groom existing trails near Kam Lake to accommodate drilling equipment for its winter drill plans. (Terra X Minerals)

A member of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation suggested that following the completion of the nation's land claim, TerraX may find itself unwelcome on its selected lands. Campbell replied that he was confident he could bring the membership onside with the company's plans.

Also hanging over the potential mine development is the issue of power: a large mine could double the electrical requirements of the city, which Campbell says is already butting up against its limits.

"It's the biggest problem we have," he said. "We have four to five years to figure that out."