The cab of a tanker truck caught fire on N.W.T. Highway 4 Wednesday afternoon outside Yellowknife.

No one was injured.

Emergency crews attend the scene where the cab of a tanker truck caught fire Wednesday on the Ingraham Trail about 20 kilometres outside Yellowknife. (Curtis Mandeville/CBC)

The highway, also known as the Ingraham Trail, was closed at kilometre 21 just past the Prosperous Lake boat launch for about two hours.

This is the second incident involving a tanker truck on Yellowknife-area roads this week.