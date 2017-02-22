The cab of a tanker truck caught fire on N.W.T. Highway 4 Wednesday afternoon outside Yellowknife.

No one was injured. 

Tanker cab fire

Emergency crews attend the scene where the cab of a tanker truck caught fire Wednesday on the Ingraham Trail about 20 kilometres outside Yellowknife. (Curtis Mandeville/CBC)

The highway, also known as the Ingraham Trail, was closed at kilometre 21 just past the Prosperous Lake boat launch for about two hours.

This is the second incident involving a tanker truck on Yellowknife-area roads this week.

traffic backed up

Truck traffic headed to the ice road to the diamond mines backs up on N.W.T. Highway 4 behind where a the cab of a tanker truck caught fire Wednesday afternoon. (Curtis Mandeville/CBC)