The cab of a tanker truck caught fire on N.W.T. Highway 4 Wednesday afternoon outside Yellowknife.
No one was injured.
The highway, also known as the Ingraham Trail, was closed at kilometre 21 just past the Prosperous Lake boat launch for about two hours.
This is the second incident involving a tanker truck on Yellowknife-area roads this week.
