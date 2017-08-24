Yellowknife RCMP are looking into "hateful vandalism" spray painted in the Old Airport Road underpass.

In a news release, RCMP say they're seeking information from the public about swastikas and other "racially insensitive symbols and remarks" in the pedestrian underpass.

The statement says the investigation is not only looking at charges of damaging property, but will determine if there's enough evidence to support charges of hate propaganda.

"Our society cannot tolerate any expression of hatred to an identifiable group and the Yellowknife RCMP takes these types of investigations very seriously," Inspec. Matt Peggs said in the statement.

Anyone with information about the graffiti is asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 867-765-3900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.