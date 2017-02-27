Police recovered five stolen handguns following a traffic stop near Enterprise on Friday.

Hay River RCMP say both the driver and passenger were arrested after a roadside investigation. At the time of the stop, officers found three stolen handguns and some ammunition.

RCMP got a search warrant for the vehicle and the resulting search uncovered two other stolen handguns, a small quantity of marijuana and a small amount of cocaine.

Police say all five guns were stolen from a home in the Range Lake area of Yellowknife, sometime between midnight and 9 a.m. on Friday. The break and enter is still under investigation.

A man and a woman have been charged with a number of firearms and drug-related offences.