A Yellowknife couple had both their vehicles heavily damaged while they were relaxing at home on Wednesday evening in the Finlayson Drive area of the city.

They say someone crashed an SUV into their van and car. After which they allowed a man claiming to be one of 13 occupants in the vehicle — but not the driver — into their house to clean up his bloodied face.

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m.

Bradley Fillion and Miranda Booth heard the crash from inside their home.

The scene near the home of Miranda Booth and Bradley Fillion where the red vehicle reportedly smashed into the sideways van which was pushed into the car, propelling them all into a neighbour's yard. (Submitted by Miranda Booth)

"Suddenly [there was] this huge, large crashing sound outside our bedroom window," said Booth, the owner of one of the mangled vehicles.

Her partner Fillion went outside to investigate.

He said it looked like someone had "smashed the van, which hit into the car, which went into our neighbour's lawn."

He says the car nearly crashed into their neighbour's home. A fire hydrant was also struck during the incident.

"It was definitely strange to see both of our vehicles pushed something like five or six meters over into the neighbour's yard," Booth said.

"[There were] pieces of the bumper broken off, all the windows on one side of our van were completely collapsed. It was a very intense scene to walk out into late at night."

The couple says both their vehicles were totalled in the crash.

Mirand Booth and Bradley Fillion stand with some of the wreckage the day after a driver managed to heavily damage both their vehicles while they relaxed at home. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi)

They say a man who had come out of the SUV that initiated the chain reaction was spitting blood. They took him into their house where he stayed in their bathroom until police arrived.

The man then left with police.

Booth said the man claimed he was not behind the wheel, and that there had been 13 other occupants in the vehicle with him.

Fillion and Booth say they only saw the man at the scene of the accident. They are concerned alcohol may have been a factor.

RCMP said they had no information to provide about the incident.