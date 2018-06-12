Woman says ex attacked her repeatedly during years-long relationship

A Yellowknife jury heard from a woman who says she was repeatedly sexually and physically abused by her boyfriend over four years.

The boyfriend is facing a host of charges, including sexual assault causing bodily harm and two counts of assault causing bodily harm. CBC is not identifying him because doing so could identify the alleged victim.

In court on Monday, the woman testified just a few metres from her alleged attacker, but with a screen between the two of them to block her view of him. She also had a support worker sitting beside her while answering questions from the lawyers.

The woman said she and her alleged attacker had a purely sexual relationship until they moved in together in 2013. She said the first attack was when she came by his apartment in 2012, when he coerced her into having sex despite her pleas for him to stop.

She testified that the violence of the attacks increased during the years they were together. The woman testified he would slap her repeatedly in the head and face, and choke her to unconsciousness. During one encounter, she said, he bit down hard on her thumb and she screamed out in pain.

The bite wound became infected, but the woman said she and her boyfriend agreed to tell doctors the wound was the result of an altercation outside a bar.

Questioned by defence lawyer Charles Davison, the woman agreed she also lied to her family about the wound by saying it was the result of a fall. Davison suggested the story she told doctors was the truth.

Rationale for going to police

Davison also questioned the woman about her rationale for going to police.

She said she reported the crimes because she wanted to get away from the boyfriend and get a restraining order. But Davison noted the woman had stayed in contact with her alleged attacker despite several moves when she could have left him behind.

Davison also noted that, shortly before the woman went to police, she had heard her boyfriend was cheating on her. The woman agreed she was angry about that.

Davison said the day after an alleged attack by the boyfriend in 2013, the woman "walked in on" him with her sister. The sister attacked her. Davison said an eye wound the woman said she suffered at the hands of her boyfriend may have been caused by the sister.

The jury of six men and four women will hear from the last witness for the prosecutor on Tuesday. It's not clear yet whether the accused man will testify.