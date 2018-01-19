Yellowknife security cameras go offline following reports city staff abused their use
The events allegedly took place in 2014
The city of Yellowknife has temporarily shut down its security cameras, following allegations reported by local media and the CBC that viewing privileges had been misused by some city staff, including the head of Yellowknife's municipal enforcement division.
The events allegedly took place in 2014.
In a press release, the city said these allegations were investigated at the time and "underwent due process," with no complaints made again since then.
"However, due to the fact that the possibility of this behaviour does exist, the city has taken immediate steps," reads the release.
Of 64 security cameras in the city, 60 have been deactivated. Four remain active for the sake of city employee safety in areas without public access.
According to the city, cameras will remain down "until a comprehensive public policy guiding use of security cameras is developed and put into place."
