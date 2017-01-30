A hunter has gone missing north of Yellowknife and a search is underway, say RCMP.

Yellowknife RCMP say the overdue hunter, a 46-year-old man from Behchoko, was hunting in the area near Mackay Lake with others when he became separated from them.

He was last seen on snowmobile at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

RCMP say the search currently involves a number of resources including aircraft. The winter road in the area is not yet open.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Yellowknife detachment at 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.