The driver of a vehicle that struck the Scotia Centre in Yellowknife early Friday morning was sent to hospital for medical assessment, says Yellowknife RCMP.

Police say the vehicle that struck the building had extensive damage and the driver was taken to hospital for assessment. (Trevor Squires/CBC)

At around 1 a.m., police say a single vehicle crossed the centre line on Franklin Avenue in downtown Yellowknife and slammed into the Scotia Centre building.

Police say the vehicle sustained extensive damage and the driver was taken to Stanton Territorial Hospital for medical assessment.

The exterior wall of the building was also damaged, as well as several parking meters and traffic signs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at (867) 669-1111, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.