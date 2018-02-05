J.H. Sissons School was evacuated after a "gassy smell" was detected in the Yellowknife school Monday morning.

Staff and students were moved to the gymnasium of Sir John Franklin High School, which is about a 15 minute walk away.

In an email to parents, the acting principal of J.H. Sissons said a boiler malfunction caused the smell.

"For the safety of the students and staff, everyone is at Sir John Franklin until the air quality has been re-established," Brigitte Rivet wrote.

A company will be testing the air at the school to determine when it will be safe for students and staff to return to school, according to a news release.

Superintentent Metro Huculak told CBC that the faulty part in the boiler room has been replaced and is working properly, and students should expect to return to classes tomorrow.

"You know when you get behind a diesel truck when the injectors aren't working? The smell is atrocious," he said. "It wasn't smoke, it was the smell that went through the school. So we couldn't have staff or students there."

Activities have been organized for students at the high school's gym for the remainder of the school day.