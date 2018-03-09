The planning and construction of a new school to replace the aging J. H. Sissons elementary school building in Yellowknife faces a minimum one year delay.

Debate over where to build the school means the project won't make it into this year's budget. This will push back the start of construction, according to a March 7 press release from Yellowknife Education District No. 1.

A new timeline released by the board now shows the school as completed in 2024.

There are two options for building the school: tear down the existing school and build in the same location, or build on another location on the property while leaving the existing building in use.

The Yellowknife Education District No. 1 (YK1) board recommended the school be built somewhere else on the property after hearing concerns from parents and teachers. Many didn't want the new school to be built on the old location because that would mean displacing the students for two years during construction.

Yellowknife Education District No.1 school board superintendent Metro Huculak says there's no guarantee the new J.H. Sissons school will be built in a new spot on the current property. (Randall Mackenzie/CBC)

The Department of Education, Culture, and Employment will conduct a geotechnical study of the property to see where the school could be built, but there is no guarantee the school will be built somewhere else on the lot.

"If the costs are going to be a lot greater than building on the present site, of course the funding wouldn't be there for that," said Metro Huculak, superintendent for YK1.

The results of the geotechnical study should be ready in late June, and the final location will be decided between October and November.