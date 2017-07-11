In a Monday meeting, Yellowknife city councillors discussed what to do about residents running their dogs alongside cars at off-road areas. City administration suggested an education program, but not all councillors are convinced it's enough.

Coun. Julian Morse said he would like to take it a step further and implement a bylaw to prohibit running dogs alongside cars. "We've had residents, unfortunately, lose dogs," said Morse. "I personally would like to see the activity prohibited within city limits."

Running dogs alongside cars on highways and roadways is already prohibited by bylaws, but off-road areas aren't covered in those bylaws. Many residents have been running their dogs at the sandpit.

Dogs have been injured and killed.

Coun. Shauna Morgan said she supports the education program, but would also like to see a bylaw. "I don't think it would have to be one or the other," she said.

Coun. Niels Konge said the city has many bylaws that are important, but are never enforced. "And I think that having more bylaws that we're never going to enforce is just a complete waste of time."

Senior administrative officer Sheila Bassi-Kellett said it would be a challenge for the Municipal Enforcement Division to enforce the bylaw because the sandpit is used at all hours. Director of public safety, Dennis Marchiori, added that "it's going to be difficult given the geographical size of the city and the amount of areas that people can go to do this."

Mayor Mark Heyck said if councillors want a bylaw change, they can make a notice of motion for another council meeting.