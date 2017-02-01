Two roads in Yellowknife are being named after a pair of Yellowknife matriarchs who were at the heart of the city for decades.

Spence Road, named after Ruth Spence, and Braden Boulevard, named after Esther Braden, will be added to the Yellowknife map next month.

Esther Braden with then-Governor General Michaëlle Jean while being inducted into the Order of Canada in 2006. (CBC)

"For the family it's a great honour... to be recognized by the community," said Ruth's son, Duff Spence.

"Mom and Mrs. Braden were friends for over 50 years, and it's quite nice they'll be beside each other or near each other, as they were in life."

Both women died last year.

Ruth Spence and Esther Braden both arrived in Yellowknife in the 1960s, and quickly became respected leaders and volunteers in the young mining town.

Spence Road runs through the soon-to-be developed parcel of land in the Hordal Bagon area of Frame Lake South. (Mark Rendell/CBC)

They "did pretty incredible work in the community… in the earlier days when there wasn't the social infrastructure to help people in need," says Esther's son Pat Braden.

"It sort of fell on those families that were a little bit better off or were able to reach out and to help some people and just to put together different programs."

Yellowknife activist Ruth Spence with Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau (centre) and her husband Bob Spence, in Yellowknife in 1967. Ruth Spence was president of the Western Arctic Liberal Association. (submitted by Duff Spence)

Ruth Spence was a multi-term city councillor who was awarded the Order of the N.W.T., while Esther Braden was an advocate for seniors and the hard of hearing and was awarded the Order of Canada. Both served as directors of the YWCA, and were noted champions for women and children.

"It was a lot of the women who carried the load. I mean the men were pulling as well, working in the resource extraction industry and all the rest of that stuff, but the women were really the movers and shakers within the community," says Pat Braden.

'Engaged and motivated'

City Hall keeps a long list of submitted names for when a new road needs a name.

This time around, however, Mayor Mark Heyck says picking the names was a "no brainer."

"From day one when these women arrived in Yellowknife, right through to their senior years they remained engaged and motivated to make the community a better place," says Heyck.

Braden Boulevard runs through the new Grace Lake South subdivision. (Mark Rendell/CBC)

City Hall wanted to "recognize the contributions of those two women to the community, but also their broader families who have been major contributors to Yellowknife for many many years," Heyck adds.

Duff Spence says his mom was actually quite shy and would probably have been embarrassed by the recognition. That said, she had a wicked sense of humour, says Duff.

"She may say, well people will finally get the best of me and be able to drive over me."

Braden Boulevard will be the name of the newly-built road running through the new Grace Lake South subdivision.

Spence Road is the name of a road in a soon-to-be developed parcel of land near Hordal Road in Frame Lake South.