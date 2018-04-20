Some people in Yellowknife are ridiculing Thursday's Supreme Court of Canada decision to uphold the right of provinces and territories to restrict the amount of alcohol residents can import from other jurisdictions.

In effect, that means residents can still only bring into the Northwest Territories 1.5 L of wine, 1.14 L of spirits, or 8.52 L of beer (24 cans).

A six-pack of Molson Canadian beer in Yellowknife is $15.10. In Calgary, it goes for $9.

Dawn-Marie Blanchard calls the ruling "ridiculous," claiming that she wasn't aware the law even existed.

"I'm going to say they don't monitor it because I know a lot of people who bring back booze. They load up their vehicles with booze, family and friends."

David Brady has lived in Yellowknife for a few years and says he wouldn't want to help bootleggers see more profit, but that he would like to see consumers have more choice.

"On one hand ... [the law] stops people from buying alcohol for cheap in one locale and transporting it to another for resale. I can see that being one reason. But I also don't believe you have the right to restrict the buying power of the consumer," said Brady.

"I don't believe in restricting buying power. That's what drives our economy."

And Doug Yokoyama said the Supreme Court ruling probably won't change how he shops south of the N.W.T. border.

"I bring up as much as I can fit in my car. That may or may not be more than 24 beers each time. And if I just confessed that I have broken that rule before then, yup, I have broken that rule before."