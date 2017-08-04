RCMP have charged a 20-year-old Yellowknife man with assaulting a female late Wednesday night.

In a news release, RCMP say they received a call for service at about 11:05 p.m. about an assault in progress in the Frame Lake South area.

"Officers attended and located the male assaulting a female victim. The male attempted to flee on foot but officers arrested him on scene," the statement said.

First responders brought the victim to Stanton Territorial Hospital for medical attention. There's no word on her condition.

Walter Black is charged with one count of assault. He's scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Sept. 12.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.