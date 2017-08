Yellowknife RCMP are investigating after a man was struck by a vehicle downtown in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, a 48-year-old man was struck by a vehicle on 51st Street. RCMP responded to a call for assistance at approximately 1:15 a.m. August 23.

The man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP said in the release that the scene was examined by a collision analyst, and they do not believe alcohol was a factor.